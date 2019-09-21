Fadnavis urges people to vote in upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After the announcement of Assembly election polls in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday urged people to participate in huge numbers in the voting process for the upcoming elections.

"The election commission has announced the dates of the biggest festival celebrated in Maharashtra. I am very happy. I appeal everyone to participate in this festival and appear in large numbers for voting. The right to criticise the government's policy is with those who vote in the elections," he said.

He also encouraged the people to avoid the use of single-use plastics in the state.

"I appeal to everyone not to use plastic. We have already banned the use of single-use plastics and I believe that all the political parties will adhere to this decision," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the single-phase voting dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)