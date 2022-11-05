'Failing on every front': Piyush Goyal lashes out at AAP

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday lashed out at the Aad Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital, accusing it of 'failing on every front'.

Amid the escalating war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP over the fast declining air quality in Delhi, the senior BJP leader claimed that the 'hollow propaganda' of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party had been exposed and the people were saddened by the government's failed promises.

Goyal said the people will give a fitting reply to the AAP government's failed promises in the upcoming electoral battles. Buoyed by its resounding mandate in Punjab, the Kejriwal-led party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in a bid to extend its national footprint.

Speaking to ANI, the union commerce minister said, "Delhi government is failing on every front. The people will give a befitting reply to this. The people of Delhi are saddened by the hollow propaganda."

The senior BJP leader claimed that the people in the national capital are determined to bring his party back to power not only at the Centre but also in Delhi in the next Assembly elections. "The people of Delhi have made up their minds to bring the BJP back to power at the Centre and the union territory. We are all set to come back to power," Goyal said.

The BJP and the AAP are currently embroiled in a blame game on the worsening air quality in Delhi, which the former has blamed on alleged rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.

However, the AAP hit back claiming that Punjab was being singled out when other states, including the BJP-ruled Haryana, were also to blame for the prevailing situation. In a joint press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, Kejriwal said stubble burning was a 'North Indian problem' and the central government needs to step in and find a sustainable solution to the problem.

The BJP had earlier accused Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of corruption in rolling out the new liquor policy. While Sisodia is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, the new liquor policy has since been rolled back and the old policy restored.

The AAP had, however, denied any foul play and accused the BJP-led Centre of a witchhunt against Sisodia. (ANI)