"False claim by BJP": Rajiv Shukla over allegations of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim that the slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad" was raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra was "false".

"BJP is nervous. The allegation is false. No slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was raised during the yatra," Shukla said.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Indore airport today to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking about the Yatra, Shukla said that the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra would be successful like other yatras of past.

"Such yatras have never failed, be it Shankaracharya ji's yatra, Gandhi's Dandi March, Chandrashekhar ji's yatra, YS Rajasekhar's yatra, all have been successful," Shukla further said.

A case has been registered in Chhattisgarh against Lokendra Parashar, BJP media incharge of Madhya Pradesh, who posted a video on his Twitter handle alleging that the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shukla said that the BJP always does "fraud" and that is why they face FIR cases.



BJP leaders alleged participants in Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra shouted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also claimed that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised and said that he has ordered a probe into the incident.

'Pakistan Zinabad' slogans were openly raised in the Bharat Jodo yatra. It's shameful, I've given orders to probe the incident. Divisive forces are brought into yatra," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

A controversy erupted after BJP state president VD Sharma and other party leaders posted a purported video of the yatra on social media claiming that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised at the rally.

However, Congress Party denied the claims, calling it a conspiracy by the BJP to defame Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo entered Madhya Pradesh on its 77th day of the Padyatra on Wednesday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. (ANI)

