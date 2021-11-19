Farm laws being repealed due to fear of loss in upcoming Punjab, UP Assembly polls: TMC MP Saugata Roy attacks Centre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following the Centre's announcement of repealing the three farm laws, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, alleging that the move has been made in the fear of losing upcoming Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "Farmers had been protesting for a year. Many people died while agitating. BJP minister's son mowed down people in Lakhimpur. So, we are happy that this happened (laws repealed) at last. TMC had opposed it continuously. This is the victory of farmers and the people of India."

"Government should have done this earlier. Prime Minister Modi repealed the laws before losing in upcoming polls. They knew that it (farm laws) would have led to their loss in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," added the TMC MP.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had extended her support to farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's three farm laws.

Banerjee even had held a meeting with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in Kolkata earlier this year. A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had visited Singhu Border. TMC also had been vocal against the farm laws in the parliament.



In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

