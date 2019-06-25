Farmer who committed suicide wasn't under debt: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): The farmer who committed suicide recently in Sri Ganganagar district "wasn't actually under debt", Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.

"From whatever information I have received so far, the person was not actually under debt. However, the incident is regrettable. The state government is fully committed in securing a better future for the farmers in the state," Pilot said.

"We have given some commitments in our manifesto and the government is absolutely confident and will ensure that the farming community will have a better future in the state. We are putting a lot of efforts to elevate their condition. The government is announcing financial help to the farmers and we have made it clear that all loans that the farmers have taken will be waived off," he added.

Sohan Lal committed suicide on Sunday leaving behind a note apparently written by him in which he accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot of not fulfilling the pre-poll promise of waiving bank loans.

The farmer had also apparently shot a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media.

In the alleged note, Sohan Lal wrote, "I am going to end my life today. Nobody is at fault in this. (Ashok) Gehlot and (Deputy Chief Minister) Sachin Pilot are responsible for my death. They had made a statement that they will waive off our loans within 10 days... What has happened to their promise? It is time to bow down the government today."

"I am committing suicide on behalf of all farmer brothers," the note said, and urged people to look after the members of his family.

Investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

