AAP MP from Punjab Bhagwant Mann talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
AAP MP from Punjab Bhagwant Mann talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Farmers don't have options: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on stubble burning

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is blaming stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in the national capital, party MP from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday defended the farmers over the practice.
"Farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning as they don't have any other option. Farmers will be willing to grow crops that do not produce stubble if they could make the same amount of money," Mann told ANI.
The MP said that the government first boasts about the farmers' "record production" of the crop and then takes action against them for burning the stubble left behind.
"If the produce is in record amount, so is the stubble. Do not take action against the farmers. Give them a solution. Are farmers criminals?" Mann said.
"The stubble burning is an issue only in November and December. Dussehra, Diwali, and stubble all come around the same time and all three are connected to pollution. The rest of the pollution is due to vehicles and industries," he added.
Mann also defended AAP against allegations that the state government spends too much on advertisements and is not taking action to prevent air pollution.
"Delhi government has bought DTC buses, electronic buses are also on the way and the metro is running in the city. The state government taking a lot of initiative, however, publicity for government schemes is also equally important," he said.
Training guns at the BJP, Maan said that the state government only puts up advertisements about schemes and initiatives and not to promote party leaders.
He also alleged that it is the BJP government which is spending too much on publicity.
"All they (central government) are doing is changing the names of previous government schemes and cities. They even changed the name of NITI Aayog itself. Only changing names will not do anything. They need to change the way they work as well," Mann said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:45 IST

National clean air programme should have measures to penalise...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched by the government does not have legal measures "to penalise non-implementers" and said there was a need to bring a legislation to give the programme force of law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:39 IST

Water crisis in Madurai affects crop cycles

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The water crisis in Tamil Nadu's Madurai is leading to many problems as farmers are unable to manage their crop cycles due to unavailability of water in the ponds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:36 IST

India ready to work with new SL govt, hopes to fulfill...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Indian government is ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island nation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:31 IST

Citizenship bill will violate peace accord between Tripura govt...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Tripura militant leader Ranjit Debbarma on Thursday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that it will violate the peace accord between the insurgent group All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and the Tripura government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:30 IST

JD(S) candidates withdraw nomination from Athani, Hirekerur

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Two Janata Dal (Secular) candidates on Thursday withdrew their nominations from Athani and Hirekerur Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:26 IST

Punjab: Three teachers hospitalised following clash in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three teachers of a government primary school here were hospitalised after a clash broke out among them on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:20 IST

Centre amending IT Act to regulate social media, Rajya Sabha informed

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Centre is in the final stage of amending the Information Technology (IT) Act to regulate social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:16 IST

RS Deputy Chairman forbids Vijay Goel from displaying masks,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Goel not to show masks, mineral water bottles, and pictures of air purifiers in the House.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Over 38 lakh challans under new Motor Vehicles Act, Rs 577 crore...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Over 38 lakh challans have been issued since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act and fines of Rs 577 crore have been realised, the government told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:05 IST

Himachal CM meets Sitharaman for speedy clearance of externally...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to request for clearances for externally aided projects submitted to the centre.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:57 IST

Implementing nationwide NRC will strain India's relations with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented across the country then it will strain India's relations with neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:50 IST

Sikkim women take up weaving to become self-reliant

Tode (Sikkim) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Situated at the East Sikkim-Bhutan border, Tode village is home to a number of women who are becoming self-reliant and earning a decent income by exporting handlooms weaved by them.

Read More
iocl