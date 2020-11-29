Farmers' protest is a conspiracy hatched by Congress: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday appealed to farmers to withdraw their protest and alleged that the agitation was "nothing but a conspiracy hatched by the Congress".

"Being the son of a farmer, I want to say to the farmers of the country and Uttar Pradesh that this type of protest is nothing but a conspiracy hatched by the Congress. It is an anti-farmer, anti-poor party by birth. Congress is playing with the emotions of farmers. I appeal to the farmers to take back this protest," Maurya told ANI.

Maurya said efforts were being made to increase income of farmers and improve their living standards.



"Prime Minister Modi is sincerely working to uplift the downtrodden and the backward. The farm laws brought by the central government will help the farmers," he said.

Earlier in the day, farmers reached at Ghaziabad-Delhi border in support of 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

The farmers have embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three farm laws. The Tikri border has been opened to enable farmers to proceed to the ground marked for their protest. (ANI)



