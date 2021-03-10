Farmers' protest not in anyone's favour, says ML Khattar

Chandigarh [India], March 10 (ANI): The farmers' protest is not in favour of anyone, neither the general public and farmers nor the government and the Opposition, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after his government successfully defeated Congress' no-confidence motion, the Haryana Chief Minister said, "Congress moved the no-confidence motion, and though they clarified that they have brought the motion to just start a conversation, we have defeated the motion."

He said the no-confidence motion gave his government an opportunity to put out clarification on all issues forward. "We always do that in assembly, but opposition never hears us out, today they were compelled to stay and hear the whole thing."



He appealed to the Opposition to not support the demand of repealing the farm laws passed by the central government in the last Monsoon session, and said, "There might be many things that are not in favour of farmers and farmers should have a clause by clause discussion with the central government for that. The government is also ready for that. There are also things in the laws that will benefit the farmers and that is why laws should not be repealed."

He added that Samyukt Kisan Morcha's announcement of forming a nine-member committee for dialogue would hopefully open a new channel of communication between farmers and the government, as "this farmers movement is not in favour of anyone, neither the general public and farmers nor the government and opposition".

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated in the state assembly on Wednesday. A total of 55 MLAs supported the government while 32 voted against the ruling dispensation in the state.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

