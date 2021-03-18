FCRA licenses of 2,743 NGOs revoked in last three years

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A total of 2,742 NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation) have had their Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licenses revoked in the last three years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.



It further informed that 22,678 NGOs have either been granted a certificate of registration or given prior permission under the FCRA, 2010 and about 3,347 applications are pending.

It added, that some reports had been received from time to time that some NGOs were involved in activities that violated various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. (ANI)

