Feel sad about Laxman Savadi...Congress has recruited some people but will not benefit": Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he feels sad for former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who left the BJP and noted that the Congress does not have candidates on 60 seats and will not benefit from "some people" it has recruited.

He also said that the demand for tickets in the ruling BJP is high and that real workers do not leave the party.

"I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them," Bommai said.



"The demand for tickets in the ruling party is high. Some people have gone to other parties to become MLAs. But real BJP workers do not leave the party. BJP will release the third list as soon as possible. I will file the nomination tomorrow," he added.

Laxman Savadi on Friday joined the Congress. He was denied a ticket for the May 10 assembly elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh hit out at Savadi, saying that he has "made a big mistake and will regret it later". (ANI)

