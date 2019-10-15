Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana on Tuesday.

Felt proud of Haryana when Chinese President said he watched 'Dangal': PM

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:20 IST

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he felt proud of Haryana when Chinese President Xi Jinping, during their recent informal summit, revealed that he watched Bollywood superhit 'Dangal'.
"During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this," he said while addressing a rally here.
Modi thanked the people of the state for making the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative a fruitful one.
"Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful. Every person in Haryana says 'Mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?" he said.
The Prime Minister said that Diwali in Haryana should be dedicated to "our daughters and should celebrate their achievements".
"Those daughters who are giving glory to their families, our society and our country, must be worshipped for their achievements," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that the government has been taking steps for economic empowerment and self-employment of women.
"An important announcement was made in this year's budget. Those associated with the Self-Help Groups will be able to borrow Rs 5,000 for their needs in addition to their savings from their Jan Dhan accounts," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that efforts are being made to encourage youth to be associated with sports and contribute towards society. "This is the reason why many people like Babita Phogat have joined BJP and are working with full dedication," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that his government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every village has clean drinking water under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.
Modi stressed that unprecedented efforts are being made to give a push to sports infrastructure in the state.
"Through Khelo India campaign, talent is being recognised even in remote villages. Also, facilities are being provided from villages to Olympic Games in cities," he said.
Modi said that around 19 lakh ex-servicemen across the country have been benefitted with the 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP).
"When I came to Rewari in 2013, I had promised to ex-servicemen that the OROP will be implemented if we came to power. As soon as the government was formed, this promise was fulfilled and about 19 lakh ex-soldiers across the country have been benefitted from it," he said.
Haryana, which is having 90-member Assembly, is slated to go to polls on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:09 IST

