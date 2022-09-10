"Fevicol should make him brand ambassador": Prashant Kishor takes dig at Nitish Kumar over CM chair

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a dig at Nitish Kumar, who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time last month, saying the JD-U leader had broken alliances but continued to be on "CM chair" and Fevicol should make him "their brand ambassador".

Kishor's remarks came days after Nitish Kumar had taken a jibe at him calling him a publicity expert who might be wanting to help the BJP.

Nitish Kumar last month broke off his alliance with BJP and re-aligned with Rashtriya Janata Dal to form a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

"We've seen many alliances being made and broken in Bihar... only one link doesn't break- between CM chair and Nitish Kumar, be it any alliance. It's exemplary; can be only done by him... Fevicol should make him their brand ambassador. We have been hearing the line 'Fevicol ka jod hai, nahi tutne wala hai' (it's Fevicol bond, won't break)," Kumar told ANI.

Kishor also said that there is a need for a "credible face" and mass movement to seek people's vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and opined that meeting leaders of various political parties "would not make much of a difference".

He said such meetings cannot be seen as Opposition unity or political development.

Nitish Kumar, during his visit to the national capital, had met several opposition leaders.

"Such meetings and discussions taking place will not change the political situation on the ground. I do not have such an experience. He is more experienced than me. But I do not see the meeting of some leaders individually or collectively, holding discussions or press conferences, as opposition unity or a political development," Kishor said.

"Unless you create a people's movement and generate a popular narrative, form a formidable entity, and a credible face that can make the public believe that he can be a better alternative to the BJP, only then they (people) will vote for you," he said.



"When he was with the BJP, he met the leaders who were with them. Now he is no more with the BJP, so he is meeting the parties and leaders who are in opposition of the BJP. That would not make much of a difference. You need a credible narrative, people's trust, workers on the ground, and a trustworthy face and people's movement for doing it," he added.

Asked who can be a better face of the Opposition among leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and KCR, he said, "Right is the one who can unite everyone and is acceptable to all."

Asked about Kumar's displeasure with him- stating BJP links, Kishor said "Nitish Ji isn't angry with me, it's his way of speaking".

"I've a kindred relation with him. Who'll take his talks seriously? He was with BJP a month ago," Kishor said.

Nitish Kumar, who addressed a press conference during his visit to the national capital, responded to a question about Prashant Kishor who had joined Janata Dal-Untied and was later expelled from the party.



Without naming Kishor, Kumar said his statements have no meaning and asked if knows what has been done in the state since 2005.

"He joined me and I told him to quit (the work he was doing). He did not listen to me and worked for so many parties," Kumar said.

"Vo uska dhandha hai (This is his business)," Kumar told reporters.

"Let him do what he wants to do in Bihar. His statements have no meaning. Does he know ABC of what has been done in the state since 2005?

"Yes, these people know how to take publicity, make statements. They are experts in this and keep stating it. If someone is talking like this, then try to understand, there must be something in his mind. It could be to stay with BJP or help BJP in a covert way," Kumar added. (ANI)

