Few hours of rains in Bihar exposes Nitish govt's tall claims: Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led state government over the floods in the state, saying "few hours of rains have exposed the loud mouth state government."

Yadav said that a few hours of rains have disrupted normal life of people in Bihar. "In homes, schools, hospitals, offices, market etc there is water flowing from drains," he said in a press release.

Yadav asked, "Chief Minster should tell whether few hours of rains could be considered as an emergency?"

The RJD leader said that the Nitish government has the habit of blaming the opposition and nature for things that exposes the administrative machinery of his government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has assured all possible assistance for relief measures.

Speaking to media in Patna, he said, "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."

"Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people," he had added.

At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless rains lashed the capital city since late Friday night. (ANI)

