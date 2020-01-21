Few traitors keep weapons in mosques instead of praying, says BJP's Renukacharya

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Karnataka BJP legislator Renukacharya on Monday raked up a controversy by claiming that "few traitors" keep weapons in mosques instead of praying there.

"There are few traitors who sit in a Masjid and write Fatwa. They collect weapons inside the mosque instead of praying. Is this why you want a Masjid?" Renukacharya said on Monday.

Renukacharya is the MLA from Honnali Assembly constituency of the state.

"You killed our youth who opposed cow slaughter and you expect us to be silent? It is impossible. Today, Congress and JD(S) workers are jobless. People no longer attend their political meetings. You support the minority community and mock Modiji, Yediyurappa, and Kateel. You expect us to stay mum? After Modiji became the Prime Minister, no incident of communal riots has been reported. Peace was restored," Renukacharya said at the event.

"They campaigned against Modiji that if we come to power we will chase the Pakistanis away. Modiji with a message of peace met Islamic leaders. There are some anti-nationals who give fatwas from Masjids. Do you conduct prayers inside the Masjids? No, instead you store arms and ammunition. Is this the reason for running Masjids? Let them come," he added. (ANI)

