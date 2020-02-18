Fighting battle of life and death, regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan: Amar Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday said that he regretted his "overreaction" against veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Taking to Twitter, Singh who claimed he was "fighting a battle of life and death" said that he had received a message from Bachchan on his father's death anniversary on Tuesday.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Amitabh Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," he tweeted.

Amar Singh also posted a video on Facebook in which he said that over the last 10 years, he stayed away from the Bachchan family. He mentioned that a decade ago, Amitabh Bachchan was with him for almost two months in Singapore due to his kidney ailment.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Samajwadi Party. (ANI)

