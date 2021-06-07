File cases, take action against AAP, SAD over protests: Punjab CM to DGP

Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Director-General of Police to register cases under the Disaster Management Act against Opposition leaders and workers who have been staging dharnas in the state over the past few days.

Terming such acts of the Shiromani Akali (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an irresponsible and utter violation of the strict curbs in place in the state in view of the pandemic spread, the Chief Minister asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to take action against them under the law.

At a time when people could not gather even for weddings and funerals, leaders and workers of these parties were behaving in a reckless manner, showing no concern for the safety and health of Punjabis, said the Chief Minister, adding that such behaviour could not be allowed or tolerated.



Pointing out that the AAP dharna yesterday was in fact in violation of the weekend curfew in place in the state, Captain Amarinder said such dharnas and political gatherings were potential super-spreaders and had to be firmly tackled. The law should take its course, he told the DGP, adding that political leaders had a big responsibility towards the society, which these parties had shunned, thus jeopardising the lives of Punjab's people.

This, he reiterated, was not the time to play political games and indulge in dirty politicking but to come together to fight the pandemic to the finish.

It may be recalled that even before the Covid restrictions in the second wave were imposed by the Chief Minister, he had announced that the ruling Congress in Punjab will not hold any political gatherings. (ANI)

