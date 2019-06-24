'...Film abhi baki hai': says Mukul Roy as MLA, 10 Zila Parishad members join BJP

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Mukul Roy used the popular oneliner "yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai" as one more TMC MLA, and 10 Zila Parishad members including their chief joined the BJP here on Monday.

"Yeh trailer hai, film abhi baki hai (This is just a trailer, the film is yet to begin)," Roy said.

Adding insult to Banerjee's injury, MLA Wilson Champramary, Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad President Lipika Roy along with 10 Parishad members joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy at party headquarters here.

Former MLA and Congress leader Viplav also joined the BJP.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayvargiya reiterated his claim that Trinamool Congress leaders' joining will take place in seven phases like Lok Sabha polls. "I have told you that joining will take place in seven phases. It is the extension of the first phase," he said.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy said that the TMC leaders joining the BJP are an "extension of the first phase" which will continue till Chief Mamata Banerjee collapses.

He said: "When the seven phases will complete, there will be no TMC government left in the state."

This comes a day after TMC president Mamata Banerjee threatened her party's erstwhile leaders who have jumped the ship with "consequences".

Earlier, TMC MLAs Biswajit Das and MLA Sunil Singh along with over 24 TMC councillors joined BJP in presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy here last week.

Several TMC leaders have been joining the BJP after their party lost ground and the saffron party make significant gains in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on May 23, two TMC MLAs including Mukul Roy's son Shubrangshu and 63 municipal councillors had joined the ruling party followed by another legislator Munirul Islam. (ANI)

