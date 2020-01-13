Film Industry is suffering because of GST, says Kamal Haasan

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that film industry is suffering because of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and had taken his warning against the new tax regime, lightly.

While speaking at 'Yescon 2020', Haasan said he had also urged the industry to talk to the government about the GST but to no avail.

"You would remember that mine was one of the strongest voices against GST. I kept warning my industry that it will be implemented, we must talk to them (government) and tell them how far they can go and where they should stop. My fraternity took it lightly and we are paying heavily," said Haasan.

Hassan is opposing the BJP-led government over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens. (ANI)

