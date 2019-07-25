Final decision on K'taka govt formation will be taken in Parliamentary Board meeting: Jagadish Shettar

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A final decision regarding the formation of BJP government in Karnataka will be taken in the Parliamentary Board meeting, senior Karnataka BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

"We met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda to discuss the ongoing political scenario in Karnataka. We have discussed the formation of BJP government in the state. They want to discuss the matter again this afternoon at 3 PM, and then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting," Shettar told ANI.

This comes after a delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders met Shah and Nadda to discuss the future course of action in Karnataka.

Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali, and JC Madhuswamy were present at the meeting.

Following the fallout of the Congress-JD(S) coalition after losing the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy stepped down as Chief Minister and tendered his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala, along with his cabinet ministers.

This brought an end to the high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to the Speaker.

(ANI)

