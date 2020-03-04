Financial crisis affected schemes for SC/STs in Kerala: Minister AK Balan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The financial crisis in Kerala has affected the various schemes being run for the backward communities in the state, said AK Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes on Wednesday.

Balan's open admission came during the Question Hour of the state Assembly on Wednesday upon the Opposition members raising the issue of housing schemes under the proposed Ambedkar Rural Development Programme being stalled in various constituencies.

"There is a financial crisis globally. In India and Kerala, the situation is the same. It is also felt in the SC/ST department. The shortage of funds is the reason for the delay in the development of Ambedkar colonies. I agree with the opposition on this, " Balan said.

The Ambedkar Rural Development Programme envisages development works worth Rs 50 lakh each in two select colonies in all Assembly constituencies.

Following the Minister's admission, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala intervened by saying, "The SC/ST department carries out welfare schemes for the most marginalised sections in the society. The minister should demand more funds to complete development of Ambedkar colonies." (ANI)

