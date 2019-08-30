Financial national emergency should be declared in country, demands Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led government over its handling of the economy, "growing unemployment" and "rising bank frauds" and demanded that a financial national emergency should be declared in the country.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that banking frauds had increased by 74 per cent and the growth rate was at a five-year low.
He said BJP-led government was "aloof and insensitive to fatal crash we are headed".
Shergill alleged that BJP leaders were busy attacking the Congress rather than finding a solution to the basic issues concerning the economy and said the ruling party is reflecting "anti-national behaviour" by refusing to address issues.
Shergill said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh treated the problems in the economy like a "doctor" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treating them "like a circus".
"We demand that financial national emergency should be declared. BJP government should release a white paper on sinking economy and rising banking frauds. It should abide by the orders of CIC and Supreme Court and declare names of willful defaulters," he said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:23 IST
