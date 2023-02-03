Financial regulation effective instrument of parliamentary oversight: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A Parliamentary delegation led by Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairman, the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa called on the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex.

Earlier, the delegation members held a meeting with the Public Accounts Committee of the Indian Parliament and had discussions.

Parliamentary diplomacy, India's leadership of G20, parliamentary procedure and Committee System etc were inter alia discussed between the Lok Sabha Speaker and the visiting delegation.

On this occasion, Birla informed that the Public Accounts Committee of India is the oldest financial committee of the Parliament, established 102 years ago in the year 1921. He added that in the year 2021, the centenary year of the Public Accounts Committee was celebrated in the Parliament of India.

About the working of the Committee System, especially the Public Accounts Committee, Birla said that the Committees fulfil a very important responsibility of the Parliament by holding the executive to account. He added that financial control is one of the most effective means through which the legislature keeps a check on the executive and the Public Accounts Committee has a leading role in this endeavour.

Birla also said that along with ensuring financial accountability, the Public Accounts Committee also guides the government towards formulating policies aimed at inclusive development.

Mentioning the historical relations between India and South Africa, Birla said both nations believe in democratic values. He added that both countries have enjoyed close and cordial relations and their bilateral relations are based on multifaceted and mutual cooperation.

In the context of Mahatma Gandhi's long association with South Africa, Birla said that in the beginning, Mahatma Gandhi perfected Satyagraha in South Africa and eventually showed humanity the path of peaceful and non-violent struggle.

Birla said that India showed the path towards freedom from colonialism and oppression to the entire world, which later inspired Nelson Mandela to rid the country of apartheid and colonial rule.

Referring to India's chairmanship of the G-20, Birla said that the G-20 is a major forum for international economic cooperation where India intends to raise important issues relating to developing countries and the Global South.

He informed the Delegation that this year the P-20 Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of G-20 countries will also be held in India. Similar to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the theme of G-20 this year is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', and accordingly India, the mother of democracy, will try to tackle global issues through the G20 platform. (ANI)