Finish development works in 781 unauthorised colonies within 5 months: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday directed officials to complete development works in at least 781 unauthorised colonies in the city within the next five months.

He made the comments while chairing a high-level meeting with PWD minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials.

The Chief Minister directed officials to submit a weekly report on the progress of development works and would himself monitor the same, according to an official statement.

Kejriwal was also informed during the meeting that the deadlines for various projects were extended due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections.

A provision of Rs 1,500 crore in the budget has been made by the Delhi government for the development of the unauthorised colonies.

"The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure that financial resources do not become a constraint in the development of these colonies," the statement said.

Kejriwal claimed that DDA did not ensure the city state's proper development, saying that the agency failed to provide adequate housing as per the demands of residents of the national capital.

"Residents of Delhi would not have suffered due to uneven patterns of development if DDA had ensured proper upkeep of the capital since its inception," the Chief Minister said in the statement.

Kejriwal's comments come as Delhi is set to witness state Assembly elections early next year.

AAP along with Congress faced drubbing at the hands of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The saffron party had won all seven seats in the city-state. (ANI)

