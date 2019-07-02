FIR registered against Azam Khan, 10 others for making derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Ten other SP leaders were also named in the FIR.

On June 30, Azam Khan, while addressing the electorate for the first time since his win in the Lok Sabha elections, kicked up another row by using foul language against Jaya Prada.

The FIR has been registered under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 in the Information Technology Act.

During the Lok Sabha elections, too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against Jaya Prada.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," said Khan while addressing an election rally here.

Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the recently held polls. He defeated BJP' Jaya Prada from the seat. (ANI)

