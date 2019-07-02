SP lamaker Azam Khan (File Photo)
SP lamaker Azam Khan (File Photo)

FIR registered against Azam Khan, 10 others for making derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:10 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.
Ten other SP leaders were also named in the FIR.
On June 30, Azam Khan, while addressing the electorate for the first time since his win in the Lok Sabha elections, kicked up another row by using foul language against Jaya Prada.
The FIR has been registered under Section 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 in the Information Technology Act.
During the Lok Sabha elections, too, Khan was banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission for his remarks against Jaya Prada.
"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****," said Khan while addressing an election rally here.
Azam Khan won from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the recently held polls. He defeated BJP' Jaya Prada from the seat. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:24 IST

Coimbatore: 3 boys drowned in pond; 2 bodies recovered so far

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three boys drowned in a pond near Madukkarai city, where they had gone to take bath on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Karnataka: No threat to coalition govt, says MB Patil after 2...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of resignation filed by Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday said there is no threat to the coalition government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Govt sets up high-powered committee of CMs to 'transform Indian...

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted a high-powered committee of chief ministers for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Mumbai rain: July 2 declared as holiday for all schools, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:14 IST

School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the state, the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Maha: Amid heavy downpour, suburban trains suspended

Maharashtra [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, the Central railway on Tuesday suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): More than 200 Sri Lankan refugees living in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district for 29 years submitted petitions to collector's office on Monday to seek the Indian citizenship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Maha: Govt-run hospital in Raigad floods after heavy downpour

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, a government-run hospital here got water-logged on Monday, causing inconvenience to the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

UP: Police arrests kin for raping minor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over the years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:37 IST

BJP trying to topple Cong-JDS govt: MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 01 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday accused the BJP for trying to topple the ruling HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state by blackmailing, threatening and offering money to the Congress MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Municipal Corporation planning to demolish building on July 2:...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the Municipal Corporation was planning to demolish the building on July 2 for which he was embroiled in a spat with the municipality officer.

Read More
iocl