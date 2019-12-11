FIR registered against some AMU students for protesting against CAB

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR against 20 identified and 200 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer, Civil Lines Anil Samania gave this information.

Demonstrations by students at Aligarh Muslim University have been going on for the past two days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In view of the protests today, a large number of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed outside the campus.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

