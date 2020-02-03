FIR with sedition charges registered in connection with slogans raised at Pride March, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): An FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC including 124A (Sedition) at Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday in connection with the raising of slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam at 'Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020' at Azad Maidan on February 1.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that action will be taken against Urvashi Churawala and others who had raised slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam during the Pride march.

"The LGBTQ community was given permission to hold the pride march. But, Urvashi Churawala with some others entered the march and began raising slogans there. We will take action against Urvashi soon," Deshmukh said.

Yesterday the Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) -- which conducted Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020 -- has disassociated itself from the slogans raised in support of Sharjeel Imam during Saturday's pride march here at the Azad Maidan.

"We completely dissociate ourselves from and strongly condemn the abrupt radical slogans in support of Sharjeel and/or any other slogans against the integrity of India at the gathering," said the QAM in a statement on Sunday.

QAM said: "Neither our organisation nor the individuals who have signed the permissions were communicated with or kept informed of the intent and/or content of this sloganeering (in support of Imam)."

Imam was booked for sedition for his provocative speech delivered during the students' protest at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Deshmukh had today called a meeting of Mumbai Police Commissioner, other senior officials of the police department, leaders of the Muslim community and representatives of the protesters who are staging demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai Bagh.

During the course of the meeting, the Maharashtra Home Minister urged the protesters to end the demonstration.

"Our government has already assured that no action will be taken against anyone under CAA, NRC or NPR. Neither will anyone's citizenship be snatched under it," Deshmukh said. (ANI)

