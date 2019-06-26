Firm on stepping down as Congress chief, Rahul says his stand is clear

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Despite party members urging him to rescind his resignation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday remained firm on stepping down and said that he has made his stand clear about it.

"I made my stand clear in the meeting today," Rahul said on being asked if he will continue at the party's top post.

Earlier today, the party's Lok Sabha MPs, in a meeting, urged Rahul to continue as the party chief, even as the Gandhi scion remained firm on stepping down, sources had said.

In the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the lawmakers pleaded that the party needed Rahul, stating that there was no one else who can lead the Congress. However, he was determined to go ahead with his decision and asserted that he will step down from the post, sources added.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari told the Wayanad MP that the party takes collective responsibility of the Congress' drubbing in the recently held general elections adding that the party chief is not the one to be blamed, sources said.

Members of Youth Congress and workers of the party staged a demonstration outside Rahul's residence urging him to retain the party's top post. Holding party flags and posters saying 'Nation needs you Rahul Gandhi', the party members sat under the sun to request their leader.

Sources had said earlier this week that as many as 4,000 to 5,000 workers will appeal to Rahul, who had, on May 25, offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress put a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls by winning just 52 seats, while the ruling BJP stormed back to power with 303 seats.

Soon after results were declared, Rahul apprised party leaders of his decision to step down as the party president, taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

However, several leaders have time and again requested Rahul to reconsider his decision. Moreover, many state and district units of the party have passed resolutions over the last one month urging the Gandhi scion to continue leading the party. (ANI)