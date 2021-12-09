First list of candidates for Goa elections to be announced soon: P Chidambaram

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the first list of candidates for the Goa elections scheduled for next year will be announced soon.
"The first list of candidates for the Goa elections is to be announced soon," Chidambaram said at a press conference.
Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.
Reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remarks that an opposition front is not possible without Congress, Chidambaram said that Raut had made a sensible statement. "Congress must take the lead to bring all UPA parties together," he added.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the Opposition front is not possible without Congress and the face of the Opposition could be discussed later.
The statement from the Shiv Sena leader came after a one-hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.
Speaking to media persons, Raut had said, "Opposition front cannot be formed without the Congress party. The face of the Opposition may be a matter of discussion, but there should be only one opposition front."
Also, soon after meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, stating that the parties are thinking of working together in both the states that are scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year. However, he said that the final decision will be taken only after talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2021 19:54 IST
