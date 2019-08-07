Representative image
Representative image

First Lok Sabha session: Highest number of oral questions answered in 20 years

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha recorded the highest number of working hours in the last 20 years as also the highest number of questions answered orally in the same period, according to PRS Legislative Research.
The Lok Sabha had sittings for 37 days and Rajya Sabha for 35 days during the Parliament session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
According to PRS Legislative Research, which tracks the work of Parliament, Lok Sabha clocked in 281 working hours, with a productivity of 135 per cent.
"This is the highest number of working in Lok Sabha in the last 20 years," a PRS Legislative press release said.
On average, Lok Sabha has worked for 81 per cent of its scheduled time in the past 20 years, while Rajya Sabha worked for 195 hours which is 100 per cent of the scheduled hours. The Upper House, on an average, has worked for 76 per cent of its scheduled time during a session in the past 20 years.
During this session, 36 per cent of the questions were answered orally in Lok Sabha by ministers.
"This is higher than any other session in the past 20 years," the release said.
It said 40 per cent of the questions received an oral answer from a minister in Rajya Sabha. This is the second-highest among all sessions in the past 20 years.
On an average, 15 per cent of the questions in Lok Sabha and 17 per cent of questions in Rajya Sabha have received oral answers during a session in the past 20 years.
The release said that Lok Sabha spent 46 per cent of its time on legislative business and Rajya Sabha spent 51 per cent.
Thirty-eight Bills were introduced in Parliament during the Budget Session (excluding the Finance and Appropriation Bills) of which 28 were passed. This is the highest for any session in the last 10 years.
The second-highest was during the Winter Session 2009 and the Monsoon Session 2018 when 10 bills were introduced and passed during the same session.
The PRS Legislative said that at the commencement of the Budget Session, 33 bills were pending in Rajya Sabha and none of these Bills were discussed during this session.
Out of 28 Bills passed by Parliament, five Bills had been scrutinised by Committees in some form during the period of previous Lok Sabha.
The release said that 25 Bills (66 per cent) were discussed within five working days from their introduction. Two Bills in Rajya Sabha and one Bill in Lok Sabha were introduced, discussed, and passed on the same day.
On an average, a Bill was discussed for 3.6 hours in Lok Sabha and 3.3 hours in Rajya Sabha.
The Central government tabled a Presidential Order that superseded the Constitution (Application to J&K) Order, 1954, in Rajya Sabha.
A resolution was passed which modifies Article 370 to state that all provisions of the Constitution of India will apply to Jammu and Kashmir. This was followed by the introduction and passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which reorganises the state into two Union Territories.
Seven Bills in Lok Sabha and an equal number of Bills in Rajya Sabha recorded vote at some stage.
Twenty-one per cent of the Bills passed involved recorded voting at some stage. "This is higher than the 16th Lok Sabha, in which, the division was called for eight per cent of the Bills," the release said.
It said 20 per cent of the demand for grants for ministries such as road transport and highways, agriculture and farmer's welfare, railways, rural development were discussed in Lok Sabha.
The release also said 94 per cent first-term MPs participated in a debate during the session and 96 per cent women MPs participated. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

Sushma Swaraj was beyond any political party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [New Delhi], Aug 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death, the nation has lost an excellent parliamentarian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Andhra govt extends ban on CPI (Maoist) over unlawful activities

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its six front organisations by a year for indulging in unlawful activities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:06 IST

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid heightened security in the Kashmir valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Ayodhya Case: Counsel cites Valmiki Ramayan, SC seeks evidence...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hearing in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday when it heard arguments from senior lawyer K Parasaran, advocate for deity Ram Lalla and Sushil Jain, the counsel for Nirmohi Akhara.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Dharwad rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 more days

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days in view of incessant rains in the area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:52 IST

NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:51 IST

Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:40 IST

With galaxy of leaders in attendance, Sushma Swaraj cremated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday as a galaxy of leaders cutting across political lines paid rich tributes and their last respects to her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:36 IST

Navy rescues over 500 people stranded in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): More than 500 people were shifted with the help of Indian Navy personnel from flooded areas of Uttara Kannada to safer places on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:17 IST

RSS expresses grief on Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and noted that she was happy with the removal of Article 370 by the Centre, as expressed in her last tweet.

Read More
iocl