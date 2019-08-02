First LS session will create history, keen to get 36 Bills passed: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday expressed optimism that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will create new record in terms of productivity and passage of Bills, and said the government was keen to get all 36 Bills introduced in the Parliament passed by the end of the extended session.

Joshi expressed hope that 23 out of 36 Bills will be passed in the two Houses by Friday. The government has introduced 36 Bills in the ongoing session.

"We want to pass all the Bills. I hope by the end of this session, on August 7, it will create new history in the passage of Bills and total working hours. The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will go down in history as (that with) highest productivity. It will create a new record," Joshi told ANI.

Thanking the MPs of all parties in Parliament, he said the Bills were being passed with the cooperation of Opposition parties.

"With the cooperation of the Opposition, it (passage of record number of Bills) is possible. We expect the same cooperation for the next two-three days. We are able to manage the floor under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Joshi said it was because of the Opposition's strength in Rajya Sabha that less number of Bills were being passed by the House compared to the Lok Sabha. "But we are working by talking and taking everyone into confidence," he said.

Lok Sabha, the Lower House, on Thursday, passed three bills -- the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Three more bills -- the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 -- are slated to be taken up by Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

