First marriage annulled, wife had gone to parental home, says Anuppur Congress candidate

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Congress candidate from Anuppur assembly constituency Vishwanath Singh on Thursday said that his first marriage was annulled and his first wife had left for her parental home.

"I had married for the first time 15-16 years ago. In our tribal culture, if there is no understanding between husband and wife, then the marriage is annulled. My first wife left for her parental home. I married for the second time and have two children too," Singh told reporters here.

"The BJP candidate from Anuppur has made allegations against my present wife and used indecent words against her," he added.

Earlier, Singh's first wife Sushila Devi said that he was spreading a lie that she was dead. She further claimed that Singh had abandoned her after marrying for the second time and she is now lodged at her father's home.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station here against BJP leader Bisahu Lal Sahu on Tuesday, a day after he said that Vishwanath Singh mentioned the name of his mistress in the election form instead of his first wife.



The FIR was lodged against Sahu, BJP candidate from Anuppur in the by-election, based on a complaint by the wife of Congress leader Vishwanath Singh over Sahu's remarks on her.

"Vishwanath Singh didn't mention his first wife in the election form; rather he mentioned his mistress. Find out where his first is. He did not mention that he has one more wife. He should mention that she is his second wife," Sahu had said on Tuesday.

Recently, Kamal Nath had during a campaign rally in Dabra referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

