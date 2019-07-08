A view of Indian Parliament
A view of Indian Parliament

First session of 17th Lok Sabha set for a record due to initiative of Speaker

Prashant Sood | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:29 IST

By Prashant Sood
New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to create a record with all the first-time members likely to raise their issues in the House before conclusion of its sitting later this month. It is among the initiatives of Speaker Om Birla, who is encouraging members to speak in the House and providing the opportunity.
In his own unique way, the new Speaker of the new Lok Sabha has been nudging the members to use the House time more effectively to boost productivity and increase their participation in the proceedings.
He has been providing opportunity to new members to express their views.
"Between June 19 and July 4, 130 of the 264 newly-elected members have spoken in the House. He (the Speaker) is making an effort that by the time session concludes, all the newly-elected members get an opportunity to speak. It will be a record," said a Lok Sabha official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Birla already has a few records to his credit; in the first few days of working of Lok Sabha the House took up a record 10 questions last month. "Every day about eight to ten questions are being taken up. Earlier, a maximum of five or six questions could be taken up. Eighty-four members spoke during zero hour in a day, 49 of whom were new members," the official said.
The Speaker has been urging the members to be brief and pointed in asking questions during question hour and ministers to be succinct in their answers so that maximum work is carried out.
He sits for long hours and has, on occasions, pushed the lunch hour to ensure that maximum number of members get an opportunity to speak. He has also asked members not to thank him when they raise their issues.
An official, who has been working in parliament since the eighties, said the new Speaker has been encouraging members who work hard, Revolutionary Socialist Party member NK Premachandran has been made a member of the panel of chairpersons.
"I think it is the first time that member of a party with a single MP in Lok Sabha is a member of a panel of chairpersons," the official said.
Premachandran, in his remarks in the House, had thanked the Speaker and termed his decision "magnanimous".
"I would like to place on record the magnanimous decision in nominating me in the panel of chairperson for which I express my sincere thanks," he had said.
Birla praised Premachandran and noted that the decision to make him a member of the panel was widely welcomed. "You sit for long hours, know the procedures," he said.
The official said the Speaker has run the house with "politeness as also firmness".
He has urged members not to make allegations without proof and facts, pointed out if they are talking, asked them not to make unnecessary comments.
He has urged members to try and speak extempore during question hour while they can read from paper in matters raised under Rule 377.
Birla, who is into his second term as an MP, has been giving primacy to Hindi in conducting the proceedings of the House. In a step that was widely noticed, he started using words "han paksh" and "na paksh" during voting instead of customary "ayes" and "noes".
The Speaker has also spoken a line or two about some of the new members. When Congress member Mohammad Sadique raised the issue concerning a road project in Punjab, the Speaker said the MP can also sing Sufi songs.
After Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary raised an issue concerning the menace of drugs, the Speaker noted that it was a matter of concern.
When BJP MP Horen Sing Bey raised an issue concerning Assam, the Speaker told the House that he had worked as a labourer in a tea garden. "Today he is an MP," the Speaker said.
The Speaker attentively listens to the issues raised by members and gives his suggestions too. When the issue of water harvesting was raised by a BJP member, he suggested that it should be followed by all members.
When Aam Aadmi MP Bhagwant Mann sought to raise an issue which was different from what he had mentioned in his submission, the Speaker immediately pointed it out to him.
"I am an educated Speaker. Any member who wants to change topic can take permission. I will give it," he said.
Some of Birla's remarks have also led to light humour in the house.
When BJP member PP Chaudhary, who is a senior advocate, raised an issue concerning blood sugar, Birla quipped that the "lawyer had turned into a doctor".
Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay remarked "it is dangerous when lawyer becomes a doctor".
To this another Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee added: "Doctor is saved only by a lawyer." Banerjee is also an advocate. (ANI)


Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:52 IST

Will sit in opposition if coalition govt fails to pull off...

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress M P from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Monday said that his party will sit in the opposition if it fails to pull off a majority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:50 IST

India says UN report is a 'false narrative on situation in J-K'

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India on Monday said that the report of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is a mere continuation of the earlier "false and motivated narrative".

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Cong MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy to attend CLP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy (Congress MLA who had tendered his resignation), will attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:45 IST

Congress accuses centre of destabilising Karnataka govt

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when it accused the government of conspiring secretly and with "a pre-determined design" to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka, saying BJP's "hunger" for power has not been satiated even after winni

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:40 IST

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT probe on illegal phone tapping

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe some public officials who illegally tapped phone calls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:39 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA court examines seized bikes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : A special NIA court on Monday examined two motorbikes and five bicycles seized in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is facing trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:32 IST

Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:29 IST

DMK raises NEET issue in Parliament, stages walk out

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday hit out at the Centre and staged a walkout in both houses of Parliament for rejecting two resolutions passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption to the state from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEE

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:28 IST

Tadvi suicide: Hospital received 4 ragging complaints but met...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Months after the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life over alleged harassment and casteist abuse by senior colleagues, an RTI reply has made a shocking revelation that the hospital had received four ragging complaints in the past five years bu

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:27 IST

Amidst political crisis in Karnataka, parties go hunting for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, political parties have gone hunting for hotels and resorts to lodge their MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:25 IST

Trinamool stages walkout in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.

Read More
iocl