First session of new Himachal Pradesh Assembly to be held next week

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The first session of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held next week.

According to an official notification, the session of newly elected lawmakers will be held at 11 am on December 22. This will be the first seating after the Congress government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu came to power. (ANI)