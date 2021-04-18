First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, "For the first time I have seen such crowds of sick and dead."



Earlier on Saturday, he had hit out the Central government over the deteriorating COVID situation in the country and said a clear vaccine strategy is needed.

"We need humility, a clear vaccine strategy, and income support to contain this virus and related damage," he had tweeted.

"Central government's mix of arrogance and suppression of the truth is killing lakhs of people," he added. (ANI)

