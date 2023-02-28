Five Kisan Unions to march towards Parliament on March 13

Bathinda(Punjab) [India], February 28 (ANI): Five Kisan unions on Tuesday jointly made an announcement that on March 13 there will be a peaceful march from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to Parliament in Delhi.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Rajewal, All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangarsh committee Punjab, Bhartiya Kisan Union Mansa and Azad Kisan Sangarsh committee will take part in this march.

Kisan leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "On March 13 we will visit and a march will be taken to Parliament".

"Different matters related to Punjab and the promises made by Central Government in previous farm protests have not been fulfilled and hence we will be taking a march to Parliament" he added.



He further stated that the previous police cases registered against Kisan leaders who participated in farmers' protests have not been dropped as of now.

Balbir Singh Rajewal and Prem Singh Bhangu stated that neither state nor the central government are serious about the situation of farmers in the state.

Both leaders further stated that there should be a separate budget for the agriculture sector.

Farm associations' demands include the legal status of Minimum support price on vegetables and fruits, withdrawal of cases against farm leaders, justice for Lakhimpur Kheri farmers, resolving underground water shortage problem in Punjab and total debt waiver for farmers.

Last month Samyukt Kisan Morcha also announced the "March to Delhi" protest which will take place in the capital on March 20. (ANI)

