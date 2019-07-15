Five nodal points identified for development of Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu, Centre informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Five nodal points have been identified for the development of Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it has been decided to develop one such corridor in Tamil Nadu and the other one in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Government has identified five nodal points in Tamil Nadu for setting up the Tamil Nadu Corridor which includes Salem," Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in a written reply to AIADMK Dr V Maitreyan.

Other identified nodes are -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur and Tiruchirappalli.

"Till date, six consultation meetings of stakeholders were organized across various nodes of Tamil Nadu. During the Tiruchirappalli meet held on January 20, 2019 an investment of over Rs 3,100 crore was announced by Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)/Ddepartmental Public Sector Undetakings (DPSUs) and private industries for Tamil Nadu Defence corridor.

"Further, Government has also appointed a consultant for the preparation of Detailed Project Report for Defence Corridor," the Minister said in his reply. (ANI)

