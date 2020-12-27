Flex boards urging Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress put up in front of party office in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Ahead of the visit of AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar, flex boards have cropped up demanding party MP Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress.

The board was put in front of the KPCC office.

Anwar, who is in charge of Kerala met with senior Congress leaders on Sunday, as part of analysing local body election performance of Congress and to put an end to factionalism within the party.



He met senior leaders individually amidst demands for a leadership change in the state unit of Congress.

Tariq Anwar said that he would submit the report to Congress leadership and that leadership change is not on the agenda.

Ahead of Assembly polls efforts are on to find an amicable solution among the warring factions within the Congress in the state.

"He is meeting all leaders of political affairs committee. Our grievances regarding the selection of candidates and how seats were divided on group lines in Kerala Local Body polls have all be taken up with him," said a Congress leader.

Meanwhile, flex boards and posters came up in both English and Hindi in parts of Thiruvananthapuram including in front of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), where AICC general secretary met with Congress leaders. The flex boards demanded leadership change and end factionalism in Congress in Kerala. One such board read "Rahul Gandhi should lead Congress..Let stop Groupism in Kerala." (ANI)

