Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradeep Jaiswal on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress will be able to prove the majority in Assembly, however, he said that floor test might not take place tomorrow.
"We have the numbers. The Chief Minister is confident. Wait and watch. It is not necessary that the floor test will take place tomorrow, as we all are grappling with coronavirus pandemic," Jaiswal told ANI here.
Jaiswal spoke to ANI after the state Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Kamal Nath at Vallabh Bhawan ended on Sunday.
Those who attended the meeting included Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Law Minister PC Sharma, and ministers Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sajjan Singh Verma, among others.
Earlier Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, who arrived in Bhopal from Jaipur today morning ahead of the floor test in the Assembly on Monday, have been shifted to Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.
These MLAs were accompanied by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who exuded confidence of Kamal-Nath led government winning floor test in the Assembly.
He claimed that BJP is nervous about the floor test.
"We are ready for floor test tomorrow and we are confident of winning it. We are not nervous, the BJP is," Rawat told reporters here.
On being asked about the rebel MLAs who have supported former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "Those (rebel) MLAs are in touch with us."
Kantilal Bhuria of Congress said, "We have more than 112 MLAs with us." (ANI)
Floor Test might not take place tomorrow, MP Min Pradeep Jaiswal
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:16 IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradeep Jaiswal on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress will be able to prove the majority in Assembly, however, he said that floor test might not take place tomorrow.