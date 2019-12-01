FM hails Amit Shah's response to questions posed by Rahul Bajaj

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah's talks with Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj were a "better way" to seek answers rather than "spreading one's own impression."

"Home Minister Amit Shah answers on how issues raised by Rahul Bajaj were addressed. Questions/criticisms are heard and answered/addressed. Always a better way to seek an answer than spreading one's own impressions which, on gaining traction, can hurt national interest," Sitharaman's tweet, which also had a video of a conversation between Shah and Bajaj embedded, reads.

In the video shared by the Finance Minister, Shah can be seen responding to the questions raised by Rahul Bajaj, which ranged from the condition of the economy to the Central government's ability to accept criticism.

Delivering a keynote address at a business daily's Awards for Corporate Excellence on Saturday, Shah had said that the Indian economy had moved from the era of policy paralysis, scams and corruption pre-2014 to an era of bold, transparent and decisive decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government since 2014.

"Indian economy has moved from the era of policy paralysis, scams and corruption pre-2014 to one of the era of bold, transparent and decisive decision-making under Narendra Modi Government since 2014," Shah had said in his address. (ANI)