FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

There was no official word on what transpired at the meeting but it comes ahead of the first budget of the new government to be presented by Sitharaman on July 5 in Parliament.

Singh was the finance minister from 1991 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government. He was also the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985 and the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 1985 to 1987. (ANI)

