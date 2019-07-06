One of the moments in Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in LS
One of the moments in Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech in LS

FM quotes from sangam era Tamil classic

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 19:37 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday quoted a verse from the sangam-era Tamil classic "purananooru" to say that the Modi government will collect only that much tax required from people and not trample upon tax payers.
Reading from the verse written by Pisirandhaiyar while presenting her maiden budget in Parliament, she said, "at this juncture, I find wisdom in a line from Purananooru, a Tamil Sangam Era work by Pisirandaiyaar from the verse "yaanai pugundha nilam" (tthe land trampled by elelphant) which was sung as an advice to Pandiya King Arivudainambi.
Transalating the verse, Sitharaman, a Tamil, said a few mounds of paddy that is harvested from a small piece of land would suffice for an elephant. But if the elephant itself enters the field and starts eating? What it eats would be far less than what it would trample over!
"Mr. Speaker, sir, I begin by thanking our taxpayers who, as responsible citizens, perform their duty by paying their taxes. it is because of their valuable contribution that our government is able to work for our collective dream of inclusive and all round development of our nation," she said before reading out the Tamil verse. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:56 IST

Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 IST

Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says her lawyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A suicide note left behind by Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life after alleged harassment by her senior colleagues, has been recovered by the forensic department, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:21 IST

Central budget disappointing, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dubbed the Union Budget as "disappointing" and said that it was not in accordance with the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Promise to provide scholarship to 1 cr Muslim students not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budge

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:48 IST

Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

Read More
iocl