Focus on promoting research in higher education institutions, U'khand CM Dhami instructs officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the higher education department officials to focus more on promoting research in higher educational institutions.

"During the review of the Higher Education Department, the Chief Minister directed the officers that more efforts are needed to promote research in higher educational institutions. Work should be done expeditiously in the direction of making a research-based model college. Special attention should be paid to compliance with the National Education Policy 2020. Along with higher education, work should also be done on promoting vocational courses. He also pointed out the need for continuous efforts to promote innovation in degree colleges," an official statement said.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister took a review meeting with departments of School Education, Technical Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Sports Department at the state Secretariat.

"During the review of school education, the Chief Minister instructed the officers that in the districts where students are dropping out under school education, a detailed study of the reasons for this should be done. Every possible effort should be made to reduce the number of dropout children in school education. Continuous efforts should be made to improve the quality of education in government schools and increase the registration of students," the statement mentioned.

"The Chief Minister said that the work done under centrally funded schemes should be expedited. Whatever proposals are to be sent to the Central Government, there should be no delay in them under any circumstances. The Chief Minister also instructed to make complete preparations for the development of all necessary infrastructure facilities for the selected 142 schools of the state under PMShri," it added.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami also gave instructions to upgrade polytechnic colleges and ITIs in a phased manner.



"During the review of the Technical Education Department, he directed the officials to conduct courses in polytechnic colleges and ITIs on the basis of the demand of the time. For this, attention should be paid to continuous coordination with industrial institutions. It should be ensured that after training the students get proper placement. With a special focus on the modernization of polytechnic colleges and ITIs. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to upgrade polytechnic colleges and ITIs in a phased manner," it mentioned.

CM Dhami further instructed the officials of the Skill Development and Employment Department to integrate all technical institutions under a single platform. "

"He directed that all technical institutions should be integrated on a single platform. Employment fairs should be organized regularly and they should also be widely publicised. In order to provide efficient human resources to the industries established in the state, arrangements should be made for training the youth as per the requirement of the industries," the statement mentioned.

He also instructed the the officials of sports department to start the preparations for the 38th National Games which will be held in Uttarakhand next year.

"CM Dhami directed the officers to ensure that whatever provisions have been made in the new sports policy for the convenience of the players, they get full benefits. These provisions should also be widely publicized by the department. He said that preparations for the proposed 38th National Games in the state in 2024 should be started now," it said.

He also instructed the departments to work in a phased manner and achieve the objectives of schemes by the year 2025, on a priority basis, a statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary R.K. Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Ravinath Raman, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Director General of Education Banshidhar Tiwari, Director Sports, Jitendra Sonkar and concerned officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

