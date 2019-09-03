Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Focused on my work, not affected by criticism says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh on Tuesday defended his "will setup cow birth factories" statement saying that he will continue focusing on his work irrespective of criticism.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Whoever abuses me I don't care, I only focus on my work."
"In coming days, animals too can have surrogacy as humans. The idea is to have the best animal embryo instilled in cows. That is why I said there would be a factory of cows. But some people have a problem with it," Singh said.
Hitting out at his critics, Singh asked them to first understand the meaning of his comments before questioning his intentions.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said that America has the technology of sex-sorted semen for breeding cows and we will also do the same here.
"America already has this technology for breeding cows. I have also said that this method will stop mob lynching because animals that are not producing milk are generally left open and then it gives rise to so many problems," he said.
"Artificial insemination will be fine through sex-sorted semen. We have a target of giving 30 lakh doses by next year March. We will try to reach 90 per cent artificial insemination through sex-sorted semen in cows by 2025," the Animal Husbandry Minister said.
Singh had on Saturday, said that in coming days only female calves will be born in the country as the government will set-up cow birth factories.
"We will use IVF technology from cows giving 20 litres milk, on cows which stop giving milk. We will bring a revolution," he had said. (ANI)

