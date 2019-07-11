Follow tri-policy method for qualitative governance in Telangana: KCR to officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to follow tri-policy method to achieve qualitative governance in Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that by strictly implementing the three policies, namely, the Telangana Rural Policy, Urban policy and Revenue policy, qualitative governance can be provided in the state.

Rao, also known as KCR, said that the Telangana Rural Policy should be aimed at providing relief from various problems and issues being faced by the people, the Revenue Policy should be devoid of bribery and the urban policy should be aimed at zero corruption.

KCR held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday on the progress made in formulating the new Municipal Act, items to be incorporated in it and the duties and responsibilities of the public representatives under the Act.

In this review meeting, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary (Municipal) Arvind Kumar, Kamareddy Collector N Satyanarayana, Law Secretary Niranjan Rao, Municipal Commissioner Sridevi, CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal, Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, and former Municipal Officer DV Rao were among those present.

"We have made a stable journey and consistent in achieving a separate state. Similarly, we have implemented a slew of social welfare schemes and measures successfully after attaining the power. We have overcome severe issues like drinking water, power crisis and irrigation water. We have focused on development and welfare without aiming at getting votes as our priority. In this context, we wanted the development of villages to be of top priority. We have brought in a strong Act. Village development is taking place. We are going to see a positive change in the village in three months," the Chief Minister said at the meeting, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

"We fought elections in rural Telangana and won. The people gave us a landslide majority in the Legislative Assembly polls and blessed us. We have taken up overall welfare. The government has decided to bring in qualitative change to pay as gratitude to the people. We will try to get as much change as possible. Somebody has to initiate and the government has decided to initiate this change by itself," he added.

KCR stated that the Telangana New Municipal Act should be brought in to eradicate corruption. "This time around, people expect from the government best practices and best policies. People should get benefit from the best policies. The New Municipal Act should be made to serve the people and to take care of their problems and issues. The Act should be stringent and help development of towns in a better way. The Act should be made with all the seriousness and commitment and should not be taken in a lighter vein," he explained.

Rao also instructed officials concerned to organise an orientation-training programme for the Municipal Commissioners to create awareness about the new Act. (ANI)

