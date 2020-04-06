Following one-time fasting as mark of respect for essential services workers: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said he is following the one-time fasting as per the order by BJP President JP Nadda.

"I am following the one-time fasting as per the order by our national President JP Nadda, on BJP foundation day today, as a mark of respect to doctors, nurses, media personnel," said BS Yediyurappa.

In his message to BJP workers earlier today, Nadda stated, "All BJP Karyakartas to give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown. Provide food packets to 5+1 needy under #FeedtheNeedy program. In the next one week, put a system in place where we can provide two homemade face covers to each person at our booth. We should circulate videos of preparation and distribution of such face covers with #WearFaceCoverStaySafe." (ANI)

