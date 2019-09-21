Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Foreigners have no right to stay in India without permission: Haryana CM

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:13 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Supporting the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in all states, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the citizens of other countries have no right to stay in India without permission.
"The Central government has made it clear that the NRC is a national decision. It will be implemented in all states including Haryana. The citizens of other countries have no right to stay here without permission," the Chief Minister said here at a press conference.
Khattar said: "NRC is not an election issue, but an issue regarding the welfare of our country. It shouldn't be made an election issue."
Adding that preparations for the election have already been done, he said: "The next government will be formed before Diwali. Two big opposition leaders of Haryana have joined the BJP. We will cross the mark of 75 seats in the state."
He also said the BJP has cordial relations with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party's ally in Punjab, and will continue to remain so.
Further, Khattar said: "During the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah advised Punjab and Haryana to settle the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue amicably. Otherwise, he said that he would intervene in his own way."
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting would take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, the while counting of votes will take place on October 24.
The two states will have single-phased election.
Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters of which 1.16 lakh are service voters. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:33 IST

As India preps to address another UNGA session, we remember...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): It is often said that the presence of people can be felt long after they've left for higher places. Nothing stands truer, as the next UN General Assembly session fast approaches, without the presence of one of India's most beloved leaders, Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:33 IST

2 kg of suspected crystal like narcotic material detected at...

Kochi (Kerala)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Over 2 kilograms of suspected crystal-like narcotic material was detected from a concealed chamber of a passenger's bag, security officials of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Bihar: BJP leader makes veiled attack on Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan on Saturday said that "some people are high on arrogance assuming that Bihar is functioning because of them".

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:28 IST

Upcoming by-elections will decide current govt's fate: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that there will be no coalition with Congress in the upcoming by-elections and these elections will decide the fate of the present government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:26 IST

Haryana: Vij predicts huge victory for BJP, JJP foresees chaos...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will surely win more than 75 seats in the 90-member House in the coming Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:22 IST

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As part of Congress party's week-long plans for observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be taking part in an event at Rajghat on October 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:21 IST

Assembly polls an opportunity to change country's atmosphere:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:11 IST

'If you have so much confidence in yourself, fight the elections...

Patna (Bihar)[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Fight the upcoming Assembly elections alone if he has so much belief in himself, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:09 IST

MP: 4 injured after double storey building collapses in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four people were injured after a double-storey building collapsed here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:04 IST

DMK, Congress to contest their seats in TN, P'cherry bye polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress will contest one seat each in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly bye-elections while Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry bye-poll.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:01 IST

Observe silence period on all forms of media, EC tells political parties

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has called upon political parties to ensure that their leaders and campaigners observe the "silence period" on all forms of media during assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra and refrain from holding press conferences and

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Muzaffarpur: Tejashwi Yadav visits SKMCH to take stock of AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday paid a visit to Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here to take stock of the current Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) situation in the district.

Read More
iocl