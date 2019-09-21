Foreigners have no right to stay in India without permission: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Supporting the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in all states, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the citizens of other countries have no right to stay in India without permission.

"The Central government has made it clear that the NRC is a national decision. It will be implemented in all states including Haryana. The citizens of other countries have no right to stay here without permission," the Chief Minister said here at a press conference.

Khattar said: "NRC is not an election issue, but an issue regarding the welfare of our country. It shouldn't be made an election issue."

Adding that preparations for the election have already been done, he said: "The next government will be formed before Diwali. Two big opposition leaders of Haryana have joined the BJP. We will cross the mark of 75 seats in the state."

He also said the BJP has cordial relations with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party's ally in Punjab, and will continue to remain so.

Further, Khattar said: "During the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah advised Punjab and Haryana to settle the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue amicably. Otherwise, he said that he would intervene in his own way."

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting would take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, the while counting of votes will take place on October 24.

The two states will have single-phased election.

Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters of which 1.16 lakh are service voters. (ANI)

