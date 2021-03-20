Forensic team examines poles in Nandigram area where Mamata sustained injuries

Purba Medinipur [India], March 20 (ANI): A team of Forensic Science Laboratory of West Bengal government on Friday examined the electric poles in the area in Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on March 10.

Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year.

Polling in Nandigram will take place on April 1, in the second phase of West Bengal elections. (ANI)