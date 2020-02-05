Formation of Ram temple Trust gives me immense pride: Uma Bharti

New Delhi [India] Feb 5 (ANI): BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to constitute a Ram temple Trust.

Uma Bharti tweeted, "It is a day of immense pride and happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the constitution of Ram Temple Trust."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister stood from his seat in Lok Sabha to declare that the Union Cabinet has decided to form 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra', a Trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of the Ram temple. We have spoken to Uttar Pradesh government and five acre land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board," said Prime Minister Modi as the BJP MPs raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Uma Bharti had also tweeted saying that she is ready for the second trial involving her and BJP veteran LK Advani pertaining to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

"I have said this from the beginning that we are ready to be even hanged for this," she said.

After the announcement by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there will be 15 trustees in the Trust.

"There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which one will always be from the Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah had tweeted.

The construction of a grand Ram temple at the "Janmabhoomi" has been on the manifesto of the party for over two decades.

According to sources, no BJP leader will be there in the Trust. (ANI)