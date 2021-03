Chennai (TamilNadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Former AIADMK MLA Muthuramalingam on Saturday joined the DMK.



Muthuramalingam did not get an AIADMK ticket to contest the assembly election.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The state has 234 constituencies. (ANI)