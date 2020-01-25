Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy arrested in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy was arrested on Saturday at his residence in Vadavalli here.

The ex-MP was arrested on charges under sections 417,418, 419, 465, 468, 479, 481, 482, 485, and the IT Act.

Palanisamy was expelled from the party in 2018. (ANI)

