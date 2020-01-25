Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy was arrested on Saturday at his residence in Vadavalli here.
The ex-MP was arrested on charges under sections 417,418, 419, 465, 468, 479, 481, 482, 485, and the IT Act.
Palanisamy was expelled from the party in 2018. (ANI)
Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy arrested in Coimbatore
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:24 IST
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy was arrested on Saturday at his residence in Vadavalli here.